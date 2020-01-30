Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,518,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,125,000 after purchasing an additional 940,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,335,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,481,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after buying an additional 157,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $641.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.80.

SNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

