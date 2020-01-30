Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cabot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 226.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

