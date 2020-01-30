Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $107.62 on Thursday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.