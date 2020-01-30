Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,278,000 after acquiring an additional 788,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 1,210.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 530,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter worth about $6,554,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Steelcase by 76.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 348,838 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 490.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 280,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 233,188 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

