Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.63. 507,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,435. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.02.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

