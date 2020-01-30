NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. NIC updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.76-81 EPS.

NASDAQ EGOV traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.39. 65,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,636. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. NIC has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGOV. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

