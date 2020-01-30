NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading Up 17.6%

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s share price shot up 17.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $2.94, approximately 549,797 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 266% from the average session volume of 150,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NF Energy Saving from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NF Energy Saving had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 164.67%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

