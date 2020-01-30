Nexus (NXS) Reaches One Day Volume of $93,342.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Nexus has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001813 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Nexus has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and $93,342.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

