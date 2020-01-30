NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.82. 109,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,811. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $172.10 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average is $229.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

