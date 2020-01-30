Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $591.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -0.20. Nextdecade has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdecade will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nextdecade by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nextdecade by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

