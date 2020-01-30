NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 979 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,498 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,787,000.

NYSE:TREX opened at $99.12 on Thursday. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.22.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

