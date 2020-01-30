NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 16.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

NYSE ENR opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

