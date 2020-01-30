NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 420 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $7,661,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.52.

NYSE SAM opened at $373.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $241.72 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.29 and a 200-day moving average of $384.87.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.