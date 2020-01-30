NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,922,000 after buying an additional 635,252 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,699,000 after buying an additional 254,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 543,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,997,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

