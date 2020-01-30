NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,517,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,935,000 after purchasing an additional 77,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,018 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 196.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCSG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

