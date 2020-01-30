NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $94,000 Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after acquiring an additional 88,747 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 75,266 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $91.03 on Thursday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

