NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $84,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 57,791 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the period.

PTLC stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93.

