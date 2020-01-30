NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 170.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 768,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 29.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $113.23 and a 52 week high of $160.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.24.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.09.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.