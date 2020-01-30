NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2,140.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after buying an additional 705,217 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $5,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,758,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,379 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $1,949,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 50.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $1,763,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,819. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STAA. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

STAA opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.46 and a beta of 2.34. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $42.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

