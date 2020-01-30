Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Cut by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp comprises 4.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $40,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,134. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 468,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,156. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

