NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 174,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NewMarket by 135.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth $153,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NewMarket stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $447.85. 32,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,420. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.66. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $382.88 and a twelve month high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

