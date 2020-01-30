Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmark Security (LON:NWT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.23 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:NWT remained flat at $GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. Newmark Security has a 12 month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.03.

In other news, insider Graham Feltham acquired 800,000 shares of Newmark Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,523.55). Also, insider Maurice Dwek bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,000.

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

