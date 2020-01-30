New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 646 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $2,473,250.00. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $1,978,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

NYSE:GL opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

