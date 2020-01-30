New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,903 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,792,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,004 shares of company stock worth $2,641,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

