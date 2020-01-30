New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 128 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Allegion worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Allegion by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 191.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $130.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $131.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.30.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

