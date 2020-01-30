New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,471 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of PBCT opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.