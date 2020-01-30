New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in WEX by 37.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in WEX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEX opened at $226.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 150.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

