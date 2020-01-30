New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Trimble worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 68.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.99. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $214,533.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,790 shares of company stock worth $13,740,674. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

