New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPM International were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

RPM International stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

