New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 557 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 492,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 410,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 381,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 347,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

