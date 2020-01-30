New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

NYSE TYL opened at $316.23 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.64 and a 12 month high of $320.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at $13,296,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

