Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Short Interest Down 8.0% in January

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $136.14. 365,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97. Nevro has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $140.12.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Nevro’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $83,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,840 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

