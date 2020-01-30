Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Nevada Energy Metals Inc (CVE:BFF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 21500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.08.

About Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Big Smokey Valley Lithium project, Black Rock Desert Lithium project, Teels Marsh West Lithium project, and San Emidio Desert Lithium project located in Nevada.

