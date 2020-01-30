Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Share Price

Media coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news impact score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of On Track Innovations stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

