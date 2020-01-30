NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,811. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.31). NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. On average, analysts expect that NetSol Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

