NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Price Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s share price shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from to . Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. NetScout Systems traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.92, 1,304,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 263% from the average session volume of 358,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $140,965.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,764.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,023,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $216.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.