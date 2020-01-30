NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in NetApp by 177.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 291.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. 2,400,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

