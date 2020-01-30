Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXEL. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.20. 223,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,268. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,639 shares of company stock worth $7,267,854. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after buying an additional 1,051,976 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after buying an additional 324,174 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $47,309,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 871,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

