Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 31.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ NAII traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,821. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $61.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.24.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.