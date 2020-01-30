National Security Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NSEC)

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. National Security Group has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Get National Security Group alerts:

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,189.50. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $32,708.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,461 shares of company stock worth $312,635 over the last three months. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.