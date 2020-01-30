National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NGG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,786. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $66.46.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

