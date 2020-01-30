National Express Group (LON:NEX) PT Raised to GBX 520

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price target upped by HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 475.83 ($6.26).

LON NEX traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 450 ($5.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 383 ($5.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 466.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 441.93.

In other National Express Group news, insider John Armitt acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

