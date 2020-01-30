Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.54. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

