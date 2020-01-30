Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.18, approximately 1,819,778 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,421,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $642.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 164,604.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 280,108 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 5.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

