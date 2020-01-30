NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Update

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 48,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NNDM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 16,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. NANO DIMENSION/S has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.84.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 841,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 45.71% of NANO DIMENSION/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

