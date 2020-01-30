MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

TSE:MTY traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$59.54. 42,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$51.61 and a one year high of C$71.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.33.

MTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on MTY Food Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

