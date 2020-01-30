Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.34. Mortgage Choice shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 91,493 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $165.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC)

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Choice Financial Planning, and Help Me Choose Health Fund and Mortgage Comparison Website. It offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

