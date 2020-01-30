Morgan Stanley Boosts Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Price Target to $42.00

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luckin Coffee from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

NYSE LK traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $36.40. 26,187,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,807,740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. Luckin Coffee has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth $25,238,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 744,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth $5,133,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth $4,537,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $2,640,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

