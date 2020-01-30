Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.50. 37,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,834. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average is $196.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

