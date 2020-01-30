Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,543 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westrock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,106,000 after acquiring an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Westrock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Westrock by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 799,557 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Westrock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,522,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Westrock by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,231,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,871,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 1,914,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,158. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

